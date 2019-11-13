Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Krishnappa Gowtham heads to Kings XI Punjab; homecoming for Dhawal Kulkarni in Mumbai Indians

The 2019 Indian Premier League champion Mumbai Indians drafted in fast bowler Dhawal Kulkarni from Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. In the day full of surprise transfers, Mumbai Indians trade in Trent Boult earlier and now Kulkarni to boost their bowling attack. Mumbai already have the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga in their attack and the inclusion two more front line pacers will make the attack even more lethal.

It will be a homecoming for Kulkarni, as he played domestic cricket from Mumbai and he knew the Wankhede's pitch pretty well.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals' Krishnappa Gowtham also headed towards Kings XI Punjab, who traded Ankit Rajput and Ravichandran Ashwin recently. In the 2018 IPL auction, Rajasthan Royals spent whopping INR 6.2 crore to acquire the services of Krishnappa Gowtham.

Earlier, according to an IPL statement, it was announced that Boult will play for Mumbai Indians after being traded by his current team Delhi Capitals, while Rajpoot has been traded successfully by Kings XI Punjab.

The seasoned New Zealand bowler made his IPL debut in 2014 and played for DC in the 2018 and 2019 season. He has 38 IPL wickets from 33 games.

While, Rajpoot put in one of the most memorable bowling performances ever when he claimed 5/14 in a league game in the 2018 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rajpoot is the only uncapped player to have a five-wicket haul in the IPL.