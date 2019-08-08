Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Match Prediction and Probable Playing XI of IND vs WI in Guyana

India and West Indies are set to lock horns in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana after the T20I series got over on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli's men completed a series whitewash over the Windies in the T20 format and they will now look to carry on the momentum to the 50-over format against a relatively weak but dangerous West Indian side.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Kedar Jadhav have joined up with the squad for the ODI series while West Indies will have the likes of Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Chris Gayle, Kemar Roach and also their captain Jason Holder.

India is again expected to have a new middle-order with Shikhar Dhawan's return to the top. KL Rahul is expected to go down to No.4 with either of Manish Pandey or Shreyas Iyer coming in to fill the No.5 spot or the finisher's role.

For Windies, Chris Gayle will back into the side opening the batting and Jason Holder will also return to lead the side.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

Scattered thunderstorms are predicted for the day and rain is expected to play some part in the game between India and West Indies. The rain is expected to hit early in the morning and will carry on till the afternoon.

PROBABLE PLAYING XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey/Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder (C), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach