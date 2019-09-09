Cricket South Africa appoints Amol Muzumdar as interim batting coach

Image Source : TWITTER Amol Muzumdar will take on the role as a batting coach for South Africa for the upcoming three-match Test series against India.

Cricket South Africa have appointed former Mumbai batsman Amol Muzumdar as the interim batting coach of the senior side for their upcoming three-match Test series in India.

Muzumdar holds coaching certificates from the BCCI and Cricket Australia, and county sides Yorkshire and Lancashire. He has also served as the batting coach for IPL side Rajasthan Royals, and Netherlands' national team.

The 44-year-old made his domestic debut with Mumbai (Bombay) in 1994, and was one of the side's most successful batsmen in its history. He scored 11,167 runs in his first-class career, and is the second-highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy's all-time list.

"Amol is a perfect fit for us," said CSA Acting Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl on his appointment.

"He brings an intimate knowledge of Indian playing conditions and the challenges our batsmen are likely to face. He also assisted us at the spin bowling camp we held recently in India and thus has already built up a good working relationship with Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and Zubayr Hamza."

Commenting on the development, Muzumdar said, "I was approached last week and I have accepted the challenge. To be associated with an international side is a huge honour."

Muzumdar has a tough task at hand as he joins a team in transition for the three-Test series beginning in Visakhapatnam followed by matches in Pune (October 10-14) and Ranchi (October 19-23).

South Africa had won the ODI and T20I series against India in 2015 but were hammered in the four-Test series 0-3.