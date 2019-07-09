Live Updates, India vs New Zealand, 2019 World Cup 1st Semi-final: India take on Kiwis in gloomy Manchester

Image Source : AP India vs New Zealand, Live Updates, 2019 World Cup 1st Semi-final: India take on Kiwis in gloomy Manchester

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st semi-final of the 2019 World Cup between India and New Zealand live from Old Trafford, Manchester. This has happened because the Indians have topped the group while the Kiwis have just come through thanks to a whopping of Sri Lanka, what looks like ages ago. But all that is the past. The league stages are over and it is now a knockout. The winner goes through to the final while the loser bows out. India start this contest as clear-cut favourites simply because of their all-round form. The Black Caps have their batting issues to iron out but if Trent Boult can strike early, the Kiwis can get into that wobbly middle order. Follow live updates of the IND vs NZ semi-final live at indiatvnews.com ( Match scorecard

13.00 IST: Weather update: It's currently cloudy in Manchester with showers coming in later in the day.



Image Source : GOOGLE SCREENGRAB Current weather in Manchester



12.55 IST: Ravi Shastri all praise for 'great' Rohit Sharma, 'flamboyant' Hardik Pandya ahead of World Cup semi-final

Team India coach Ravi Shastri lavished praise on opener Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya ahead of India's 2019 World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand in Manchester on Tuesday. [Read full story]

12.45 IST: Probable Playing XI India vs New Zealand: What to expect and Match Predictions of IND vs NZ semifinal

India and New Zealand are set to clash in a mouth-watering encounter at Manchester in the first semi-final of the 2019 World Cup and we take a look at their probable XIs and other factors that can affect the game. [Read full story here]

Brief preview: Considered flat-track bullies, the Indians have so far been tested only once in the ongoing World Cup in England and that was during their opening warm-up game against New Zealand in London on May 25. While the group stage encounter between the two teams got washed off, they are set to clash again and this time it will be the semi-final of the 2019 edition of the showpiece event at Old Trafford on Tuesday. [Read full preview here]