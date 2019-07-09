Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Twitter Reaction, India vs New Zealand, 2019 World Cup: Twitterati demand ton number 6 from Hitman

Live Twitter Reaction, India vs New Zealand, 2019 World Cup: A formidable Indian top-order, led by tournament top-scorer Rohit Sharma, will be taking fresh guard in its quest for two good days but a plucky New Zealand seam attack will be ready and waiting to knock at the corridor of uncertainty in the World Cup semi-final on Tuesday. It has been a campaign in which Virat Kohli's men have been successfully able to hide their chinks even without a suitable 'Plan B' but it now boils down to having two days and they don't have an option of letting the script go awry. The sub-plots promise to be fascinating --- Rohit trying to hook a Lockie Ferguson bouncer, KL Rahul negotiating one from Trent Boult that could tail in, Kohli smashing Matt Henry all around. Or it could be Kane Williamson's near perfect technique against spinners or Ross Taylor trying to get a grip of Jasprit Bumrah. Here you will get all live Twitter reactions and updates from India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 live from Manchester. (Live Score and Updates)

Live Twitter Reaction, India vs New Zealand, 2019 World Cup:

13.17 IST: Indian fans demand another stellar show from Hitman Rohit Sharma

13.35 IST: Weather looks fine in Manchester. It will be interesting to see what will the captains decide after winning toss.

13.41 IST: WATCH! In 2008 U19 World Cup semis Virat Kohli removed Kane Williamson in the knock-out game.