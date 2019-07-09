Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma could become the GOAT in a World Cup by overtaking Sachin Tendulkar against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma has been on a marauding run in this edition of the World Cup and on Tuesday, he could well become the best ever batsman in a particular edition of a World Cup.

The India opener has already overtaken Kumar Sangakkara's record of most centuries in a World Cup during India's match against Sri Lanka, when he smashed his fifth century of this edition and at Old Trafford, he can overtake Sachin Tendulkar to achieve yet another impressive feat.

Having scored 647 runs in the eight matches so far in the ongoing World Cup, Rohit needs 27 runs more to become the highest run-getter in a single edition of the showpiece event, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 673 which he scored in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

After Sachin, second on the list of highest run-getters in a single World Cup is former Australian opener Mathew Hayden who had scored 659 runs in the 2007 edition in the West Indies.

Against New Zealand, Rohit will also aim to become the batsman with the most number of centuries in World Cups. He has scored six centuries in the 16 World Cup innings he has played so far in his career and jointly holds the record with Sachin, who had also scored six centuries in 44 innings of the World Cup he played. Third on the list of maximum hundreds is former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting who scored five centuries in 42 World Cup innings he played.

The 32-year-old has taken the World Cup by storm since Day 1, scoring 122 not out against South Africa in India's opening game. After that, Rohit had scores of 57, 140, 1, 18, 102 and 104 and 103 in the league stage of the tournament.

(With inputs from IANS)

Related Video