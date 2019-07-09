Image Source : AP Probable Playing XI India vs New Zealand What to expect and Match Predictions of IND vs NZ semifinal

India are all set to lock horns with New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in Manchester on Tuesday. In the quest of their third World Cup trophy, the Men in Blue are ready give their all in the knockout game. While New Zealand, who are often tag as the underdogs, are in the search of their maiden World Cup trophy.

The weather update gave some alarming sign for both teams as showers are expected to take place at the time of toss. The overcast conditions might play a big role in the semifinal at Old Trafford and both the captains will keep the weather in mind for the suitable playing XI.

Team India is expected to make a couple of changes in their playing XI from Sri Lanka match. Against the Asian neighbours, team management rested Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal to make place for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav. The game against Lanka didn't go well for both Bhuvneshwar and Kuldeep which might result in the return of Shami and Chahal who are in good form in the ongoing World Cup.

While the Blackcaps had a rough phase in the later stage of group matches as they didn't play their best cricket and it resulted to a point where the Kiwis semis spot was in doubt. The NRR played a crucial role in New Zealand's qualification for top four on points table.

After the string of flop shows, Kiwis dropped destructive opener Colin Munro and replaced him with Henry Nicholls. But the it didn't work for the team and Munro is expected to return to the playing XI against the big clash against India. While experience campaigner Tim Southee might also retain his place after the dull performance against England due to overcast conditions in Manchester and his abilities to swing the ball. The good news for the Blackcaps is the return of spearhead Lockie Ferguson after missing the last game due to injury. It means out of form Matt Henry might lose his place in the playing XI.

What to expect:

India will enter the game as the favourites to win the game after dominating show in the group stage but the Men in Blue will keep in mind that underdogs New Zealand have the ability to change the game with their top bowling department. The toss will play a big part in the result of the match, as both teams will execute their plans depending on the toss.

Predicted Playing XI of India vs New Zealand

Probable Playing XI of India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Probable Playing XI of New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult