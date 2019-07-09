India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Streaming, 2019 World Cup 1st semi-final: Watch IND vs NZ Live match online on Hotstar Live and Live telecast on TV at DD Sports

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Streaming, 2019 World Cup 1st semifinal Watch IND vs NZ Live match online on Hotstar Live and Live telecast on TV at DD Sports

India are tipped as the favourites to win their third title, but cannot afford to be complacent when they take on New Zealand in the first semi-final while arch-rivals and fellow contenders England and Australia square off in another last-four clash of the World Cup. India's form will be a positive going into the game but the conditions might favouer the Kiwis in Manchester. Follow live cricket score and updates here at Indiatvnews.com. You can watch the live cricket streaming of IND vs NZ live at hotstar. Live telecast of IND vs NZ will be shown at Star Sports and DD Sports.

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup India vs New Zealand match on TV?

You can watch 2019 World Cup India vs New Zealand live match on TV on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 English, DD Sports.

How can you watch the 2019 World Cup India vs New Zealand live cricket Streaming Online?

You can watch India vs New Zealand live cricket streaming online on Hotstar in India.

Where will the 2019 World Cup semi-final 1, India vs New Zealand be played?

The 2019 World Cup semi-final 1, India vs New Zealand will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

When is 2019 World Cup semi-final 1, India vs New Zealand?

The 2019 World Cup semi-final 1, India vs New Zealand will be played on July 9 (Tuesday).

Where can I check the online live updates of the 2019 World Cup semi-final 1, India vs New Zealand?

You can follow Live updates and Live Score of IND vs NZ, Ball-by-Ball Commentary on www.Indiatvnews.com. You can watch live cricket match on Hotstar.

What time does the live coverage of the 2019 World Cup semi-final 1 India vs New Zealand start?

The 2019 World Cup semi-final 1 India vs New Zealand will start at 03:00 PM IST on July 9.

What are the squads for India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final 1?

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Mayank Agarwal

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Lockie Ferguson, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi