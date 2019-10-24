India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli rested for T20Is, Rohit Sharma to lead 15-member India squad

Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli has been rested for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, as Rohit Sharma leads the 15-member squad.

The selection committee has named a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. Virat Kohli, the first-team captain of India, was rested for the series, as Rohit Sharma will lead the team in his absence. While Shivam Dube has earned his maiden call-up in the Indian team, the squad also saw the return of KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur in the limited-overs format.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, who recently hit a double hundred for Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, has also been named in the squad alongside Rishabh Pant.

Kohli has featured in 48 out of the 56 games India have played across formats since October 2018.

The series against Bangladesh begins on November 3 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. It will be followed by matches in Rajkot and Nagpur. The T20I series will be followed by a two-match Test series, but there haven't been major changes in the side which took on South Africa in the recently-concluded Test series.

While Virat Kohli returns to the team for Tests, Shahbaz Nadeem has not been named in the squad. Jasprit Bumrah, who is currently recovering from injury, remains absent from the side, while Rishabh Pant continues to be a part of the side.

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma(Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wk), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur

India’s squad for Test series against Bangladesh: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant

(More to follow..)