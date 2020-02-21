Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming, Women's World T20, India vs Australia: Watch IND vs AUS live cricket match online on Hotstar

When is India vs Australia Women's World T20 Group A Cricket Match?

The new-look Indian women's cricket team is keen on leaving behind the ghost of three semi-finals of T20 World Cup in 2009, 2010 and 2018. Statistically, this time around, India look promising and can face defending champions Australia in the final to be played on March 8 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Women in Blue will begin their campaign against Australia -- four-time World Cup winner -- in the tournament opener at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday. Etching towards the historical road to the finals of T20 World Cup is supported by many positives for Indian eves as they are well equipped and very likely to face four-time World Cup winner Australia in the summit clash. Here are the details of When and Where to watch live cricket match between India and Australia live online and on Television.

India vs Australia Women's World T20 will be played on February 21 (Friday).

When will India vs Australia Women's World T20 Group A match start?

India vs Australia Women's World T20 Group A live cricket match will start at 13.30 PM. The toss will take place at 13.00 IST.

Where is India vs Australia Women's World T20 Group A match being played?

India vs Australia Women's World T20 Group A match is being played at Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney.

Where can you Live Stream Cricket India vs Australia Women's World T20 Group A match?

You can watch India vs Australia Women's World T20 Group A live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs Australia Women's World T20 Group A Live Cricket Match Telecast TV?

You can watch India vs Australia Women's World T20 Group A live match on Star Sports.

What are the squads for India vs Australia Women's World T20 Group A match?

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia(w), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Erin Burns, Molly Stran