'I've had my best years playing under Rohit Sharma': Hardik Pandya hails MI captain

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya heaped praise on Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has said that he "had his best years" while playing under Rohit Sharma. Pandya plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL - the franchise captained by Rohit. Under the Mumbai batsman's captaincy, Pandya has won the IPL on three occasions with the franchise.

Talking about his IPL captain, Pandya said that he has been a "great captain."

"I have always enjoyed playing with Rohit and he has been a great captain. We don't have much conversation about the game but I have had my best years playing under him," Pandya was quoted as saying by the franchise.

He also talked about Jasprit Bumrah - another Mumbai Indians and India teammate.

"He's calm and knowledgeable. He's someone who I enjoy being with. We have got success together and have genuinely shared that success," Pandya said.

Both, Pandya and Bumrah rose in the rankings after their performances with MI. They came into national reckoning after consistently performing for the franchise and went on to represent the national side in all formats of the game.

While Bumrah is now regarded as one of the best bowlers in the modern-day game, Pandya missed a fair share of cricket action since 2019 World Cup due to back injury.

He was set to make a comeback to the game with the ODI series against South Africa in March, but the series was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. The IPL was also suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 crisis.

