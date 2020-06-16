'He was absolutely brilliant': David Lloyd recalls Ravi Shastri's commentary on Yuvraj's 6-sixes in WT20

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Lloyd recalled Ravi Shastri's work behind-the-mic during Yuvraj Singh's onslaught against Stuart Broad in the 2007 WT20.

Yuvraj Singh's incredible six-sixes-in-an-over during the 2007 World T20 match against England is one of the most revisited moments in the history of Indian cricket. It has been over 12 years since, and Yuvraj, to this date, remains the only player in T20Is to achieve the feat.

On many occasions, the southpaw has himself talked about the various things in the build-up to the over, and what followed after. However, this time, David Lloyd opens up on how the moment felt like from a commentator's perspective.

Ravi Shastri, who is now the head coach of Indian team, was behind the mic when Yuvraj slammed Stuart Broad for six sixes in a row.

Llyod revealed Shastri wasn't supposed to commentate during that over (19th) but he changed the line-up around and the current Team India head coach ended up lending his voice to that unforgettable moment.

"We did a thing with Ravi Shastri earlier on, and he said – you may not remember this, Bumble – but you actually … not changed the comm rota, but you said, ‘Ravi, you should be on now towards the end of this innings.' Is that right?" former England cricketer and host Rob Key asked Llyod during Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

"That's right. You know sometimes, these producers haven't a clue when they're doing those comm rotas! So I just switched it slightly," Llyod said.

"(He was)absolutely brilliant, Ravi (Shastri) was all over it. (ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 'unlikely' in 2020, says Cricket Australia)

"It was terrific. Broady was going around the park, and that batting … Yuvraj was just flicking it. Just a little flick, and off it went. Brilliant."

Yuvraj's onslaught proved to be the difference between the two teams as India won the match by just 18 runs despite them scoring 218/4 in 20 overs.

Yuvraj remained unbeaten on 58 and his 16-ball innings included three boundaries and seven massive sixes. Also, his 12-ball half-century still remains the fastest in T20Is.

(With inputs from IANS)

