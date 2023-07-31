Two supermoons, one blue moon to be seen in August: All you need to know about the celestial miracle

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The first supermoon of 2023, appeared on July 3.

Supermoon: August will be an exciting month for skygazers, space enthusiats as they will be able to witness two supermoons and also a glimpse of blue moon.

The last time when two supermoons had appeared in a single month was in 2018. In 2023, there will be four occasions when supermoons will be visible. After this event, the same phenomenon won't repeat until 2037.

When will two supermoons will appear in August?

The first full moon of the month will be visible on August 1 (Tueday). It will rise in the southeast, appearing slightly brighter and bigger than normal.

It will first appear in the United States around 2:30 PM while in India, the first supermoon of the month will be visible on August 2 (Wednesday) from 12:02 am onwards.

In entirity, the first supermoon of the month will be visible for almost three days, beginning Monday and going upto early Thursday.

The second supermoon of the month will be visible by the end of month. It will appear on August 30. The second full moon will peak at 9.36 p.m. ET (7.06 a.m. IST on August 31), as per the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Why it is called a supermoon?

Earth's natural satellite -- our moon -- is called a supermoon when the distance between the two celestial bodies is minimum. So when the distance between earth and moon is at the lowest, co-existing with full moon cyclel, then it is called a supermoon because it appears big and brighter as compared to regular full moon days.

During the first supermoon of August, it will be closer than usual, just 222,159 miles (357,530 kilometres) away.

The second supermoon of the month, it wll be even closer the night of August 30 — a scant 222,043 miles (357,344 kilometres) distant and because it's the second full moon in the same month, it will be what's called a blue moon.

“Warm summer nights are the ideal time to watch the full moon rise in the eastern sky within minutes of sunset. And it happens twice in August,” said retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak, dubbed Mr. Eclipse for his eclipse-chasing expertise.

An Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project, will provide a live webcast of Tuesday evening's supermoon, as it rises over the Coliseum in Rome.

Four supermoons in 2023

This year's first supermoon was in July. The fourth and last will be in September. The two in August will be closer than either of those.

Provided clear skies, binoculars or backyard telescopes can enhance the experience, Espenak said, revealing such features as lunar maria — the dark plains formed by ancient volcanic lava flows — and rays emanating from lunar craters.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the August full moon is traditionally known as the sturgeon moon. That's because of the abundance of that fish in the Great Lakes in August, hundreds of years ago.

