Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ISRO shares pictures of Earth and Moon. Check pics

In the latest set of images, the ISRO shared pictures of Earth and Moon captured by Chandrayaan 3

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: August 10, 2023 11:55 IST
Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft moved closer to the Moon's surface
Image Source : ISRO Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft moved closer to the Moon's surface

After Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft moved closer to the Moon's surface as it underwent another orbit reduction maneuver, the ISRO on Thursday released a fresh set of pictures. India's ambitious third Moon mission's spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 after its launch on July 14, entered into lunar orbit or the Moon's orbit on August 5.

On Wednesday, ISRO tweeted, "Even closer to the moon’s surface. Chandrayaan-3's orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km following a maneuver performed today." The next operation is scheduled for August 14, between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm, ISRO said.

According to ISRO sources, there will be two more orbit reduction maneuvers to bring the spacecraft closer to the Moon. These maneuvers will be performed on August 14 and 16 to reach 100 km orbit, following which the landing module, comprising the lander and rover will break away from the propulsion module. After this, the lander is expected to undergo a "deboost" (the process of slowing down) and make a soft landing on the south polar region of the Moon on August 23.

