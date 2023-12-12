Vasundhara Raje extends wishes to Bhajan Lal Sharma over nomination as Rajasthan CM, congratulates deputies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vasundhara Raje extends wishes to Bhajan Lal Sharma

Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday (December 12) extended wishes to chief minister-elect Bhajan Lal Sharma on being nominated for the top post in Rajasthan and exuded confidence that he will take the state to “new heights” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Raje also wished Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa on being declared the two deputies in the state. The former chief minister also congratulated Vasudev Devnani for being selected for the post of Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly.

“Hearty congratulations to Sanganer MLA Shri @BhajanlalBjp on being nominated as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. We are confident that under the able guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi you will take the state to new heights of progress. Also, hearty congratulations to Mr. @mladrpremchand and Mrs. @KumariDiya on being nominated as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Hearty congratulations to senior MLA Shri @VasudevDevnani ji for being made the Speaker of the Assembly,” Raje posted on X.

BJP announces CM, Deputy CMs

After an intense suspense for over a week over the chief ministerial face in Rajasthan, the BJP announced Bhajan Lal Sharma as the nominee for the post and Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as his deputies.

“I would like to assure you that all the MLAs of Rajasthan will definitely meet the expectations that the people have with us, with the BJP. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we will ensure the complete development of Rajasthan in all areas," Sharma,” Sharma said, after the massive development.

The CM-designate also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda. After addressing the press conference, Sharma reached Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government in the state.

Rajasthan Assembly elections

Rajasthan polls were conducted on 199 seats out of 200 assembly seats on November 25, as elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of the Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. In the recent Assembly polls, the BJP secured 115 seats out of 199, leading to the ousting of the incumbent Ashok Gehlot government, while the Congress won 69 seats.