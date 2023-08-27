Rajasthan: Senior Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi hospitalised after suffering brain haemorrhage

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Senior Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi

Senior Congress leader Rameshwar Dudi was on Sunday admitted to a private hospital in Jaipur after he suffered from a brain haemorrhage, according to an official statement from the Rajasthan government. According to the statement, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited Dudi at the hospital and enquired about his health and well-being from doctors.

Earlier in the day, Dudi, who is the chairman of the Rajasthan State Agro Industries Development Board, was admitted to a private hospital in Jaipur’s Mansarovar area after suffering from brain haemorrhage. Later, he was shifted to Sawai Man Singh (SMS Hospital on the advice of senior doctors of Sawai Mansingh Hospital for surgery.

Dudi is currently on a ventilator

At 9 am today, he fell unconscious at home and was rushed to the hospital. After the Chief Minister's arrival, a team of top doctors from Rajasthan was called here. Dudi is currently on a ventilator.

Gehlot also called the superintendent of the government-run SMS Hospital, neurologist Dr Achal Sharma and other doctors to the private hospital and gave detailed instructions regarding Dudi’s treatment, the statement further said.

60-year-old Dudi was the leader of the opposition in the state assembly from 2013 to 2018. He is counted among the strong leaders of the Congress in the state. Dudi is currently the chairman of the Rajasthan Agro Industries Development Board.

