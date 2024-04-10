Rajasthan man waits 22 years for revenge, kills his uncle for 'molesting' his wife, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

The police made a breakthrough in solving the murder mystery surrounding a half-burnt body and motorcycle discovered in a field two days ago in Rajasthan's Kota district. Baran SP Raj Kumar Choudhary revealed that the victim was identified as Phoolchand Mali (50) from Bamla village. The investigation led by Sub-inspector Chuttan Lal Meena, with assistance from technical analysis and suspect interrogations, culminated in the arrest of Radhyshyam Mali (42), the deceased's nephew.

Radhyshyam allegedly harboured a 22-year-long grudge against his uncle, accusing him of "molesting" his wife, which purportedly fueled the motive behind the crime.

What did the police say?

Investigation revealed the crime was committed on Saturday night last week when the accused invited his uncle on the pretext of the arrival of some guests, he said adding the accused, first killed Phoolchand and then took his body and motorcycle to another field and burnt the body and motorcycle with petrol, SP Choudhary said.

The deceased man's maternal nephew suspected Radhyashyam, Meena said. Burn marks over Phoolchand's face confirmed the suspicion and when he was interrogated, he allegedly confessed to the crime, the sub-inspector said. The police booked Phoolchand Mali under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC and arrested him, he said.

Why accused nurtured revenge against his uncle?

The accused said that he suspected an affair between his uncle and his wife, who had complained to him about 22 years ago that his uncle had allegedly molested her, DSP Omendra Singh said and added that since then, Radhyshyam had nurtured revenge against his uncle.

(With PTI inputs)

