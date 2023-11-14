Rajasthan: BJP expels Jitendra Meena for contesting from Bassi seat against party's official candidate

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expelled Jitendra Meena from the party for contesting the upcoming state election from Bassi constituency against the officially declared candidate of the party.

Assembly election in the state is scheduled for November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

There are a total of 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan. Earlier, the polling was scheduled for November 23.

BJP has fielded Chandramohan Meena (retired IAS official) against Congress' Laxman Meena, a former IPS official. Laxman Meena is an independent sitting MLA from Bassi seat.

Bassi seat in Rajasthan is a designated seat for Scheduled Tribe candidates.

Earlier today, Congress leader Sachin Pilot while speaking about past remarks by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot against him said, "Leave it! Who said what... I can be responsible for what I have said, not said. We should maintain dignity and discourse in political discussions. Whoever said all those words you mentioned, I did not respond in kind because it is not the way I am built and we now have to move on, let bygones be bygones, whatever that was said, we need to forget and move forward. It is not about individuals or positions or someone’s statements now, it is about the country and the party."

More to follow...

ALSO READ | 'Let bygones be bygones, whatever was said, we need to forget': Sachin Pilot on Ashok Gehlot's past barbs

ALSO READ | 'Revanth Reddy hates people who have beards, wear skull caps': Owaisi attacks Telangana Congress chief