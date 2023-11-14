'Let bygones be bygones, whatever was said, we need to forget': Sachin Pilot on Ashok Gehlot's past barbs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Congress leader Sachin Pilot, ahead of the Assembly election in the state, has said that the party has given tickets to candidates on winnability and by and large the ticket distribution has been 'very fair'. Speaking about tussle between him and the chief minister, Sachin Pilot said, "We have to move on, let bygones be bygones, whatever was said, we need to forget."

"Leave it! Who said what... I can be responsible for what I have said, not said. We should maintain dignity and discourse in political discussions. Whoever said all those words you mentioned, I did not respond in kind because it is not the way I am built and we now have to move on, let bygones be bygones, whatever that was said, we need to forget and move forward. It is not about individuals or positions or someone’s statements now, it is about the country and the party," said Sachin Pilot.

"Who gets what position not decided by individual, the Congress tradition is MLAs and leadership taking decision after securing majority," Sachin Pilot said.

"Working in Rajasthan with mantra of 'forgive, forget, move on' as advised by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Pilot added.

"I don't want to go into the allocation of (tickets to) individuals. Whoever the party felt was a winnable candidate whether X,Y or Z, that person was given the mandate after much consideration. Ultimately, like I said, the final decision lies with the Congress president and the top leadership, whatever they have decided we have to work and make sure those people win the elections," Pilot said.

"Right now we have to make sure that the Congress party wins. Who gets what position is not decided by an individual. The long-standing tradition and the practice in the Congress party is that you fight elections, you get a mandate, once you have a majority mark then the MLAs and the leadership in Delhi will decide who will get what responsibility," Sachin Pilot said.

"...I personally have always wanted more younger people to get opportunity to fight elections and a lot of younger people have been given a chance this time. Overall, there's a lot more pulls and pressures and infighting after the announcements of the BJP (candidate) list. There are many reluctant MPs who have asked to contest MLA elections," the Congress leader said on ticket distribution.

"Today is a time where the country needs a strong opposition and for the Congress to be the alternative, we have to win state elections. Therefore, it's imperative that the Congress wins these 4-5 state elections because the next year we have the Lok Sabha elections," he added.

"This time we are determined because the response we've seen from the people, the voters, our workers are enthused and five years of government plus the roadmap that we have for the next five years for the people is being well received. BJP, on the other hand, was missing in Rajasthan as an opposition party, and nationally also, the BJP government has failed on almost all the fronts," Sachin Pilot concluded.

"Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Mohan Prakash, CP Joshi, we all are one and we will win this election together," said Congress leader KC Venugopal.

