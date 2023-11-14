Congress treated tribals as vote-bank, BJP worked for their welfare: PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Congress party saying it only thinks about one family and has no time for you. PM Modi further said that the 'Grand Old Party' has always treated tribals, Adivasis as vote banks but the double-engine government has worked to change the lives of the Adivasi community.

"Congress always treated tribals as vote-bank, while BJP worked for their welfare," said PM Modi.

"...even in Rajasthan, the Adivasi community is against Congress... there is anger against Congress and people are excited for BJP...," the Prime Minister said.

Addressing an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua, PM Modi said, "BJP government in MP to provide free education to girls from KG to PG, open medical colleges in tribal districts."

"The atmosphere that I am witnessing in Madhya Pradesh now, it is clear that the people will ensure that lotus will bloom, and the Congress is moving towards a big and shameful defeat," he said.

"Whatever I do for you from Delhi, the BJP Government adds to it. It expands it and brings it to you rapidly. There is a double advantage of double-engine government. But you have to be alert. Wherever there is a Congress government, all their energy there is invested in stopping the work done by Modi and stopping his projects from going ahead even if it harms your own state. Let your politics be in your house, why are you causing loss to the people? Why do you play such games? Congress is not going to improve. Let them stay at their home," the Prime Minister added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a rally in Deotalab, said, "The Congress wants to rule Madhya Pradesh through three families. First, Kamal Nath wants to make his son Nakul Nath the CM of the state, second Digivijaya Singh and his son Jaivardhan, and the third Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi wants Rahul Gandhi to be the PM."

"...Congress today is known for corruption, 'Pariwarvad aur Vanshvaad'. BJP is known for development, progress and protecting your rights...," BJP Chief JP Nadda said.

