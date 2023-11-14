No anti-incumbency, Congress will return to power in Rajasthan, says Ashok Gehlot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that there is no anti-incumbency in the state adding his government has done a good job and was coming back to power.

"There is no anti-incumbency wave. The government has done a good job. Seeing the atmosphere, I can say that the government will repeat... We have given good governance and provided water, electricity, education, health and road connectivity. The law and order situation is better in Rajasthan... PM (Modi) said that the Congress government sympathizes with terrorists and will ruin the state. If our government supports terrorists, then why is the Center not dismissing our government? They have the authority to do so. There is no truth to these allegations and you are merely inciting people during elections..."

Hitting out at the saffron party, Ashok Gehlot said, "BJP leaders come and say provocative things in name of religion."

Meanwhile, speaking about upcoming elections, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "We are definitely going to win 3 out of 5 states. Our numbers will increase in Mizoram and in Telangana we will get victory. I believe that we are also going to win the Lok Sabha elections in 2024... Because of the good work done under Shivraj Singh Chouhan in 20 years, and the work under PM Modi in the last 10 years, we will definitely win in Madhya Pradesh..."

