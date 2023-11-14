Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: PM Modi to hold roadshow, multiple rallies today | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow and multiple rallies in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday (November 14) as part of BJP's campaigning for the Assembly elections in the state. The roadshow will cover nearly 11 km, and pass through five to six assembly constituencies, sources said, adding that the long show will be divided into two segments. The Prime Minister will also hold three rallies in Betul, Shajapur, and Jhabua. The campaigning is in its last leg as the polls will be held on November 17.

Details of PM Modi’s roadshow

According to sources, the roadshow will commence from Indore 1 Assembly constituency from where senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya is contesting against sitting Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla.

"The roadshow's first part is expected to commence at the grand Ganpati temple (in Indore 1 constituency) and conclude in Indore-3 Assembly segment, where PM Modi will offer prayers to Goddess Ahilya," the sources added.

The second part of the roadshow is expected to start from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Bhavan in the Rau Assembly constituency, which is currently represented by Congress MLA Jitu Patwari.

The route will cover several key locations, including Bhawarkuan BRTS, Bhawarkuan Square, Tower Square, Agresen Square, Chhavani, Geeta Bhavan Square, Indraprastha Tower Square, Roshan Singh Bhandari Marg, Malwa Mill Square, and end at Vishranti Square.

The results of the Assembly elections will be declared on December 3.

More to follow...

(With ANI inputs)