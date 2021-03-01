Tejashwi meets Mamata, urges Biharis in Bengal to back TMC, but keeps mum on alliance

Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI Tejashwi meets Mamata, urges Biharis in Bengal to back Mamata, but keeps mum on alliance

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat on Monday, in a bid to forge unity among secular parties in the upcoming assembly polls. Yadav appealed to the people from Bihar domiciled here to vote for the ruling TMC.

He, however, refrained from responding to questions about if RJD will contest elections in alliance with the TMC, and said that the upcoming polls will be a fight for saving "ideals and values". "Our party's stand is to provide full support to Mamata ji," he said.

Meanwhile, Banerjee said she and jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad share "mutual respect".

"When we are fighting, it is brother Tejashwi who is also fighting, we are together," she said.

