Image Source : EXCLUSIVE | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar speaks to India TV

Crowds thronging in large numbers waiting to catch one glimpse of their leader, showering of flower petals...this is what Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's Jan Ashirwad Yatra looked like. The chief minister kicked off his statewide tour ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ in a bus from Panchkula’s Kalka on August 18.

He reached all the 90 assemblies of the state in a 22-day journey till September 8 and sought blessings from the people for the next five years. Khattar inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 14 development projects costing about Rs 49 crore in Uchana Assembly constituency of district Jind.