I will be CM for another 5 years: Devendra Fadnavis

Image Source : PTI I will be CM for another 5 years: Fadnavis

Amid stretched talks of Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government formation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that he would be "CM for another 5 years".

"I will be CM for another 5 years", PTI quoted Fadnavis.

Fadnavis's statement comes amid a serious tussle between the BJP and Shiv Sena on "50:50" ratio in government formation. Shiv Sena wants the chief minister's chair for 2.5 years. Udhav Thackeray-led party wants a written assurance from the BJP regarding the same.

However, the BJP so far has categorically denied the idea of rotating the Chief Minister.

"The Shiv Sena was not promised CM's post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was formalised before the Lok Sabha polls," Fadnavis told reporters at his official residence 'Varsha'.

The BJP-led alliance will provide a "stable and efficient" government for next five years, he said.

Fadnavis said the BJP Legislature Party will elect its new leader on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced the name and the meeting will be a formality," he said, apparently referring to Modi's statement during campaigning for polls that Fadnavis will lead the coalition.

In 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP has 105 MLAs while Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs.

The elections results in Maharashtra were declared on October 24 but no single party has got the mandate. The BJP-Shiv Sena have a pre-election alliance in Maharashtra but they have failed to come to a consensus as far as government formation in state has concerned.

