Pranab Mukherjee will be a Bharat Ratna on August 8 along with Bhupen Hazarika and Nanaji Deshmukh

Former President Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee will be awarded the Bharat Ratna on August 8. The award would also be given posthumously to social activist Nanaji Deshmukh and Bhupen Hazarika.

In a political career spanning five decades, Mukherjee has been a senior leader in the Indian National Congress and has occupied several ministerial portfolios in the Government of India.

Pranab Mukherjee got married to Suvra Mukherjee, who was from Narail in Bangladesh, and migrated at the age of 10 years to Kolkata.

He was educated at the Suri Vidyasagar College, and he later earned an advanced degree in history and political science as well as a law degree from the university.

