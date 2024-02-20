X account of Alexei Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya temporarily suspended, later restored

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The X account of Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was briefly suspended today (February 20) due to what the social media company said was an error caused by a system to prevent manipulation and spam.

"Our platform's defence mechanism against manipulation and spam mistakenly flagged @yulia_navalnaya as violating our rules," X said in a statement.

"We unsuspended the account as soon as we became aware of the error, and will be updating the defence."

Navalnaya, who has said she wants to continue her late husband's political struggle against President Vladimir Putin, opened the account on Monday (February 19). It has so far attracted more than 1,50,000 followers and a video statement she posted on it on Monday has been viewed nearly 5 million times.

Questions surround Navalny's death

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died mysteriously in prison, has accused President Vladimir Putin of killing her husband and pledged to continue his struggle for a "free Russia," according to reports. Navalnaya alleged that Russian authorities hid Navalny's body to erase traces of the Novichok nerve agent. In a video statement released Monday, she declared, "Three days ago, Vladimir Putin killed my husband, Alexey Navalny," and vowed to carry on his work. Navalnaya also urged support in her quest for justice, stating, "I want to live in a free Russia. I want to build a free Russia." She met with European officials in Brussels, including European Council President Charles Michel and the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell.

Navalny, aged 47, died in the IK-3 maximum security prison colony in Kharp, north of the Arctic Circle, where he was serving a 19-year sentence on extremism charges, as per reports. His family has been denied access to his body even three days after his death. His spokesperson, Kira Yarmish, stated that the body would undergo chemical examination for at least 14 days. Moscow claims Navalny felt ill during a walk and fainted, but the circumstances remain unclear. Footage suggests his body was transported to Salekhard.

Navalny's legacy and public reaction

A former lawyer, Navalny gained prominence for his anti-corruption campaigns and bold activism. Thousands honored him across Russia, with over 400 arrests reported. The OVD-Info rights group launched a petition demanding Navalny's body be released to his family, garnering over 50,000 signatures. Navalny's death has reignited calls for accountability and democracy in Russia.

