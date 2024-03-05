World's oldest person celebrates 117th birthday in Spain: Know secret to her long life

Follow us on Image Source : X/@GWR World's oldest person Maria Branyas Morera.

Maria Branyas Morera, the world's oldest living person, celebrated her 117th birthday in Spain's Catalonia on Monday (March 4). Recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest living person since January 2023, Morera assumed the title following the passing of Lucile Randon, a 118-year-old French woman.

"Old age is a kind of sacrament. You lose your hearing, but you hear more because you hear life, not noises… In the light of death, life takes on a specific, more definitive weight," she posted on her X account, quoting the Catholic theologian Pedro Casaldaliga.

Morera residing in same nursing home for last 23 years

Guinness confirmed that Morera has resided in the same nursing home for the last 23 years and continues to enjoy good health overall. While she experiences some challenges with hearing and mobility, there are no other reported physical or mental health issues, it stated. Meanwhile, researchers are also conducting scientific tests on Morera in hopes of uncovering insights into longevity.

Eva Carrera Boix, director of Moreira's nursing home, told Guinness World Records, 'She is overwhelmed by the wishes she received from people and their concern for her health.' Boix further said that Moreira is very happy to celebrate this day with his family and colleagues and wished everyone a 'Happy Monday'. The special thing is that Moreira is very active even at this age and maintains a profile on 'X' with the help of her 80-year-old daughter.

Morera's secret to long life

Maria Branyas Morera attributes her remarkable longevity to a combination of factors beyond "luck and genetics". She emphasizes the importance of maintaining order, tranquillity, and strong connections with family and friends. Additionally, Morera highlights the significance of spending time in nature, maintaining emotional stability, and cultivating a positive mindset while avoiding stress, regrets, and toxic individuals.

Morera's resilience is evident in her survival of major historical events such as the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic and the Spanish Civil War (1936–1939). Her strength was further demonstrated in 2020 when, at the age of 113, she became the world's oldest survivor of COVID-19.

About Maria Branyas Morera

Born in San Francisco in 1907 to Catalan parents, Maria Branyas Morera returned to Spain with her family at the age of eight. During the journey, she lost hearing in one ear, and tragically, her father succumbed to tuberculosis. Morera has vivid memories of significant historical events, having lived through the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 and the tumultuous period of the Spanish Civil War, which she recalls with distress.

In 1931, Morera married Joan Moret, a Catalan doctor, and together they had three children. Following her husband's passing in 1976 and the tragic loss of her son in a tractor accident at the age of 86, Morera now finds herself as the 12th oldest verified person in history. If she manages to reach her 118th birthday, Morera will ascend to the 5th place in longevity rankings. The oldest person ever authenticated remains Frenchwoman Jeanne Calment, who lived to the remarkable age of 122 years and 164 days.

