World Bank President Ajay Banga to travel to India next week to attend G20 meeting

World Bank President Ajay Banga will travel to India next week to attend the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, according to the development lender.

This would be Banga's first trip to India after he took over as the World Bank president last month. Gujarat is hosting four meetings of G20 in the first two weeks of July.

These meetings will provide an opportunity for business representatives to share their perspectives, insights and policy recommendations on various economic and business-related topics and will play a very significant role in shaping global economic agendas and policies, according to officials.

India calls to rise above differences

Earlier on Wednesday (July 5), India asked the G20 countries to 'rise above differences' and address the challenges confronting the world such as climate change, cyber security and water scarcity using their collective expertise.

In his inaugural address at the G20 Science Ministers meeting, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said India recognises the significance of global collaboration and knowledge-sharing in addressing the complex challenges of today's times, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has talked about this at every international forum.

The minister called upon the G20 countries to leverage their collective wisdom, expertise and resources to foster a culture of innovation, promote sustainable development and ensure a prosperous future for all.

