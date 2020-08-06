Image Source : TWITTER/HH_IILT Woman's belly swelling up 'uncontrollably' due to mysterious medical condition in China

A woman, Huang Guoxian, is suffering from a mysterious medical condition that led to uncontrollable swelling of her belly in China. Guoxian is a mother-of-two and weighs 121 pounds but her swollen stomach contributes 36 per cent of the total body weight.

According to Times Now, she started suffering from the condition about two years back and her belly is still expanding. Even though she sought medical help, a doctor was only able to help her with pain. Her stomach continued to expand.

In order to see a specialist who could help her with her condition, Huang recently made a plea through social media to raise $4,320. She hopes the money will help her get diagnosed and treated properly.

Before this, doctors had told Huang that she suffers from a number of ailments - liver cirrhosis, ovarian cancer, benign tumor, and an abnormal buildup of fluid in the abdomen and chest. However, none of the doctors were able to figure out why her stomach was ballooning.

Huang says her huge belly mass makes it impossible for her to sleep, walk and look after he children properly. When she is out in the street, she is often mistaken for a pregnant woman.

"I used to do homework very quickly, but now my big belly has seriously impacted my normal life. My two children are still young. Their grandmother and grandfather are helping to look after them now. I hope to recover and become healthy as soon as possible,” she said, as quoted by Times Now.

