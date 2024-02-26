Monday, February 26, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. US service member self-immolates in front of Israeli embassy in Washington

US service member self-immolates in front of Israeli embassy in Washington

Israeli powers have pursued military operations against the coastal enclave, wrecking much of it and murdering about 30,000 individuals, agreeing to Palestinian wellbeing specialists.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Washington Updated on: February 26, 2024 7:42 IST
Israel
Image Source : REUTERS A man walks past Israeli flags and yellow ribbons.

A US service member self-immolated in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington on Sunday afternoon, authorities said. The man was taken to an area hospital after the fire was extinguished by personnel from the U.S. Secret Service and D.C. Fire and Emergency Services posted online. A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said Sunday afternoon that the man's condition remained in critical condition. An Air Force spokesperson confirmed that the incident involved an active-duty airman.

Local police and intelligence agencies are investigating the incident. The Israeli embassy has been the target of ongoing protests against the war in Gaza. The war in Gaza has sparked pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel protests in the United States. The protests began on October 7, when Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic extremist group that controls Gaza, killed 1,200 Israelis and took 253 hostages in a cross-border attack.

Since then, Israeli forces have waged military operations against the coastal enclave, destroying much of it and killing nearly 30,000 people, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement