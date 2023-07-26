Gaffe-prone Biden makes yet another blunder, says 'over 100' died in COVID-19 pandemic

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden is known for making mistakes in his speeches.

The gaffe-prone US President Joe Biden on Tuesday made another blunder when he said that 'over 100' people, instead of 1 million, died in the COVID-19 pandemic, which left behind "8 million people who were close to them."

In his remarks on expanding access to mental health care, Biden said, "we’re still feeling the profound loss of the pandemic. As I mentioned, we have over 100 [1 million] people dead. That’s 100 [1 million] empty chairs around the kitchen table. Every single loss, there are so many people left behind and broken-hearted."

The US President's team later amended his speech to correct the figures to "over 1 million" in the White House transcript. Biden had unveiled a new strategy for mental healthcare involving insurance companies and health plans. He spoke on how mental healthcare and treatment is out of reach for most Americans.

Earlier this month, Biden made a blunder by calling his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy-- "Vladimir"-- during a crucial news conference during a vital NATO summit in Lithuania. "Vladimir and I... Mr Zelenskyy and I," he called the Ukrainian President.

Notably, this wasn't the first incident when Biden had a terrific experience with media persons. On several occasions, he said, "Give me a break" when reporters questioned tough queries. Last month, he accidentally said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was clearly losing the war in "Iraq" instead of Ukraine, less than 24 hours. At the same event, the 80-year-old US President mistakenly mentioned China as his 'new best friend' instead of India while referring to his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A total of 1,135,364 people during since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

