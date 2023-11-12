US military aircraft goes down over eastern Mediterranean Sea

Follow us on Image Source : AP US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

A US military aircraft crashed over the eastern Mediterranean Sea, US European Command said on Saturday (November 11). The command said in a statement that the aircraft went down while conducting training operations. The cause for the crash is under investigation, however, there are no indications of any hostile activity involved, it said.

No further information divulged

The command said that no other information would be divulged on the personnel involved out of respect for the affected families. It wasn’t immediately clear what military service the aircraft belonged to.

According to the officials, the Air Force sent additional squadrons to the region and the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, which has an array of aircraft on board, has also been operating in the eastern Mediterranean.

(With AP inputs)

