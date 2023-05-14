US: 13-year-old Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save sister from kidnapping

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK US: Michigan boy uses a slingshot to save sister

Michigan: A 13-year-old boy in Michigan, US, saved his 8-year-old sister from getting abducted using a slingshot from their family home's backyard. As per a local news report, the Michigan State Police arrested the accused assailant in Alpena City on Wednesday. The police, however, did not reveal the identity of the assailant.

According to Michigan State Police, the girl was in her yard when the alleged assailant came out of the woods. The assailant grabbed the young girl and covered her mouth. Seeing the assault, the girl’s brother, 13, aimed his slingshot and attacked the assaulter on his head and chest.

17-year-old charged as an adult

The 17-year-old’s name has not been released though he has been charged as an adult with one count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, one count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of assault and battery.

Police later arrested the 17-year-old based on another family member’s description of the suspect. Authorities also said the teenager had visible wounds from the slingshot.

(With AP inputs)

