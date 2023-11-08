US: Indian-American New Jersey Senator Vin Gopal re-elected for third time in hard-fought election

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Indian-American New Jersey Senator Vin Gopal

Indian-origin Senator in the US State of New Jersey, Vin Gopal, was re-elected for the third time after a bitterly-fought election in the history of the state. The Democrat Senator defeated his Republican rival Steve Dnistrian by garnering 60% of the vote.

Gopal fought in New Jersey's 11th Congressional District on Tuesday and managed to overturn control of both of the district’s Assembly seats for Democrats. He is the youngest member of the New Jersey State Senate and the first South Asian-American to be elected to the Senate, as per his campaign.

New Jersey's legislature comprises the state Senate and Assembly and has 120 members from 40 districts. Each district has one representative in the Senate and two in the Assembly that serve four- and two-year terms.

Notably, New Jersey's 11th District is known to be leaning towards Republicans and was a major focus for the GOP ahead of the general elections next year. Republicans had hoped that a campaign centred on offshore wind and LGBTQ issues in schools would help defeat the Democrats.

One of the most expensive legislative races in New Jersey

According to reports, the contest in New Jersey was one of the most expensive legislative races in the history of the state. Democrats had raised $3.4 million and spent over $3.4 million. However, the Republicans could only manage to raise $460,339 and spend over $444,000.

Gopal, who was first elected in 2017 and reelected in 2021, received 58% of the vote to 38% for Dnistrian. He attributed his success to his constituent services and bipartisanship. "You all tonight made history!" he said after his victory.

The Indian-American state Senator currently chairs the Senate Education Committee and is the Senate Majority Conference Leader. Prior to this, he served as the chairman of the Senate Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

More about Vin Gopal

Gopal also serves as the Vice-Chair of the Senate Government, Wagering, Tourism and Historic Preservation Committee and a member of the Health, Human Services, and Senior Citizens Committee.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he created a districtwide organisation of business, community, church, and nonprofit leaders to address the challenges of the coronavirus to the local economy.

Gopal holds a Master's in Public Administration from Rutgers University and a bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | BIG moment! Biden honours two Indian-American scientists with US's highest scientific awards

Latest World News