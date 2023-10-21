Saturday, October 21, 2023
     
  4. US imposes sanctions on three Chinese companies for supplying items for Pakistan's missile programme

According to the US Department of State, the Chinese companies engaged in transactions that materially contributed to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. This comes after Pakistan formally conducted the launch of the Ababeel ballistic missile system.

Aveek Banerjee Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee Washington Published on: October 21, 2023 12:56 IST
US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller
Image Source : ANI US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on three China-based companies for supplying missile-applicable items to Pakistan's ballistic missile programme, as part of efforts to strengthen the global non-proliferation regime.

According to a press statement from the US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller, the Chinese companies have been designated under Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.

The General Technology Limited, Beijing Luo Luo Technology Development Co Ltd, and Changzhou Utek Composite Company Ltd have been sanctioned for "having engaged, or attempted to engage, in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery".

The US also said that General Technology Limited worked to supply brazing materials, which are used to join components in ballistic missile rocket engines, and in the production of combustion chambers. Additionally, Beijing Luo Luo Technology Development Co Ltd reportedly worked to supply mandrels and other machinery, which can be used in the production of solid‐propellant rocket motors and can be controlled by the Missile Technology Control Regime.

Further, Changzhou Utek Composite Company Ltd has been accused of working since 2019 to supply D‐glass glass fiber, quartz fabric, and high silica cloth, all of which have applications in missile systems.

"Today’s actions demonstrate that the United States will continue to act against proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, their means of delivery, and associated procurement activities of concern, wherever they occur," said Miller.

The sanctions come days after Pakistan conducted the launch of the Ababeel ballistic missile system.

ALSO READ | Pakistan caretaker PM meets China's Xi Jinping, terms both nations' ties as 'sweeter than honey'

