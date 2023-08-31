US Congress clears landmark deal to jointly produce jet engines for Indian Air Force

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden

The United States (US) Congress has cleared the path to pursue the GE jet deal with India ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to New Delhi for the G20 Summit next month, according to the reports.

The Congress’ no objection to the Joe Biden administration’s decision has paved the way for the implementation of the company’s agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) which includes manufacturing of jet engines in India, technology transfer and licensing arrangements, the reports said.

GE Aerospace and HAL had signed an MoU for the production of F-414 jet engines in India for the under-development light combat aircraft (LCA) Mk2. The agreement took place on June 22 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a historic state visit to the US. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome in the White House.

President Biden will be in India from September 7 to 10 for the G20 Summit in New Delhi. During his visit, India and the US are expected to deliberate on the forward steps in taking forward the deal.

