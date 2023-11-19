SHOCKING! Five-year-old boy stabs twin brother to death in California

Follow us on Image Source : SANTA CRUZ COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE/FB The incident took place in Scotts Valley, California on Wednesday (Nov 15).

In a shocking development, a five-year-old boy in the US State of California fatally stabbed his twin brother during a fight on Wednesday (November 15), according to the Santa Cruz Country Sheriff's Office.

In a social media post, the police said that the incident took place just before 4 pm (local time) when the twin brothers engaged in a normal fight when one of them grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his brother.

"Despite lifesaving efforts by our deputies, emergency personnel, and hospital staff, the 5-year-old passed away at the hospital," the Sheriff's Office said on social media. Authorities also announced that no criminal charges will be filed against anyone involved.

"California law dictates that age, criminal intent, and knowledge of wrongfulness are factors needed to charge a child with a crime (PC 26 and W&I 602). Based on the current investigation, there is no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party," the post further read.

"We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief," the Sheriff's Office further said, adding that they will not release any additional identifying information and asked the media to respect the family's privacy given the circumstances.

Since 2019, California rules forbid processing children aged under 12 through the juvenile justice system. Investigators also noted that there was no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party, Fox News reported.

Ashley Keehn, the public information officer for the Sheriff's Office, reiterated that the incident was a 'tragic' situation and no negligence was involved. "Through investigation and witness interviews, there was no negligence. This ended up being just being a very tragic, horrific situation," she said in an interview with ABC 7.

