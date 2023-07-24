US: Bodies of pilot, 3 scientists recovered from helicopter crash site in Alaska

Follow us on Image Source : AP The fatal helicopter crash took place on Thursday in the US State of Alaska

The bodies of a helicopter pilot and three scientists have been recovered in Alaska after the aircraft crashed in a shallow lake in the state's North Slope area on Thursday, according to authorities.

The deceased have been identified as Ronald Daanen (51), Justin Germann (27), Tori Moore (26) and pilot Bernard "Tony" Higdon (48), AP reported. The helicopter, a Bell 206, crashed while transporting the Alaska Department of Natural Resources staff while they conducted fieldwork in the area.

Meanwhile, the wreckage of the helicopter can only be raised with the help of another helicopter, said Clint Johnson, head of the National Transportation Safety Board's Alaska region. "In Alaska, here during the fire season, commercial helicopters are at a premium. So we are having challenges getting a helicopter to do the work," he added.

The wreckage was found in a shallow lake near Wainwright, about 50 miles south to southwest of Utqiagvik, the northernmost city in the US, formerly known as Barrow. The flight originated in Utqiagvik and was supposed to return there, Johnson said earlier.

The helicopter was operated by Maritime Helicopters Inc., according to a statement on the company's website. It confirmed the accident was fatal and said names of the pilot and passengers would be released pending notification of next of kin. The borough notified the Federal Aviation Administration and state officials as well as NTSB, Fauske said. “The borough is here to help and we will pray for the missing,” he said.

"We all knew Tony as the consummate professional and a skilled pilot. He will be greatly missed," said the company in a statement praising Higdon.

ALSO READ | US: Helicopter with state workers crashes into Alaska lake; no survivors found

Latest World News