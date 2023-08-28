UK air traffic control system experiences 'network-wide failure' on busy day, flights likely to get delayed

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE The UK air traffic control system experienced a 'technical issue' following a holiday weekend

The British air traffic control system on Monday suffered a 'network-wide failure' that could result in flights getting delayed amid a holiday weekend and a busy day for air travel.

The National Air Traffic Service said that it is experiencing a 'technical issue' and that it had “applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault”. It is yet to be determined what caused the problem and how long would it would take to fix it.

"There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning. Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local coordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights maybe subject to delays. If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport," said Scottish airline Loganair.

More details are awaited.

