UK: Indian-origin man charged with stabbing at Independence Day community event in London

An Indian-origin Sikh man was charged with stabbing two people during an Indian Independence Day-related community event at Southall in West London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 25-year-old man was identified as Gurpreet Singh who appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court, London where he was charged with a series of offences, it said.

According to the police on Thursday, the charges one count of attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, two counts of GBH with intent, one count of affray, one count of threats with a bladed article, and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

Singh was remanded to custody and asked to appear at Isleworth Crown Court in London on September 14.

The incident reportedly took place during an Indian Independence Day-related community event in Southall on Tuesday night. Videos surfaced on social media which showed a clash involving some pro-Khalistani extremists and police officers chasing suspects.

What did police official say?

"I recognise the enormous concern this incident will have caused, both in Southall and in the Sikh communities around London and further afield, in what was an otherwise largely peaceful and celebratory event,” said Metropolitan Police Superintendent Sean Lynch, responsible for neighbourhood policing in Ealing, west London.

He said that an urgent investigation into the matter is underway and added that no one was “seriously hurt” in the incident.

“We are aware of footage circulating on social media, with people also commenting on what they think happened. We would urge people to avoid echoing or adding to speculation. Fortunately, none of those injured were seriously hurt and there were no fatalities,” he said.

Another man in his 20s was also arrested at the scene but has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The police said a female officer involved in detaining one of those arrested sustained a small cut in her hand, but did not require hospital treatment.

A Section 35 Dispersal Order authorised to disperse crowds in the area has since been lifted.

