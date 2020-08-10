UK's Top diplomatic cat and 'Chief Mouser', Palmerston, retires

Image Source : AP In this file photo dated Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, Palmerston, the Foreign Office cat sits on a photographer's ladder at Downing Street in London. It is announced Friday Aug. 7, 2020, that Palmerston is retiring from his hectic city job, and will retire to the countryside after four long, hard years on the job. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Palmerston, the chief mouser at the UK Foreign Office has decided to leave sorting out international affairs to the human diplomats and retire after four-year service. The former diplomat made it official in a letter sent in his name to Simon McDonald, the office's permanent under-secretary. In the letter, Palmerston explained that he wanted more time 'away from the limelight'.

“I have found life away from the front line relaxed, quieter, and easier,” a letter signed with two paw prints said. It was posted on Twitter.

Palmerston, who is named after the longest-serving British Foreign Secretary, Lord Palmerston, arrived in April 2016 as a rescue cat. He had plenty of company, though sometimes less than smooth diplomatic relations with Larry, cat-in-residence at nearby 10 Downing Street. The two were sometimes seen fighting in the street outside the British prime minister’s home.

The letter from Palmerston, or @DiploMog’ as he is known on Twitter, said his service showed that “even those with four legs and fur have an important part to play in the U.K.’s global effort.”

Image Source : TWITTER Palmerston's resignation letter

“I have been delighted to meet representatives from all over the world, and I hope I have done you proud in putting the U.K.’s best foot or paw forward in such interaction,’’ the letter said.

Palmerston was always willing to come hang with the press outside 10 Downing Street - we will miss you! pic.twitter.com/d6wqPvGP6u — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) August 7, 2020

His colleagues said he would be missed. Jon Benjamin, director of the department’s Diplomatic Academy, wished him a “very happy retirement.″ “He left us a slightly chewed dead mouse next to my desk in @UKDipAcademy once,″ he tweeted, adding “we were of course not very grateful.”

A very happy retirement to our @foreignoffice cat Palmerston @diplomog.



He left us a slightly chewed dead mouse next to my desk in @UKDipAcademy once, and we were of course not very grateful. pic.twitter.com/fmFBjW4F16 — (((Jon Benjamin))) ⚒🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇱🇬🇭✡️ (@JonBenjamin19) August 7, 2020

(With inputs from AP)

