Follow us on Image Source : AP UK PM Rishi Sunak

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on Thursday, appeared to rule out holding a general election in the spring, BBC reported. During a visit to Mansfield, the prime minister said: "My working assumption is we'll have a general election in the second half of this year."

His statement came amid claims that he would not be sending the public to the polls in the spring.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.