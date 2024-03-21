UK's Buckingham Palace looking for new communications assistant amid Kate Middleton controversy

Follow us on Image Source : AP The Buckingham Palace faces a crisis amid the Kate Middleton controversy

London: Buckingham Palace is reportedly hiring a new communications assistant at the worst possible time, as it is embroiled in a fresh PR crisis following the controversy surrounding Princess of Wales Kate Middleton. The Palace has posted a job advert on its website, offering over 25,000 pounds per annum for working as a Communications Assistant in the Private Secretary's Office.

To provide some context, there has been massive speculation over Kate's health after the Kensington Palace - Kate and Prince William's official residence - announced she was undergoing an abdominal surgery in January. The Princess had not been seen in public when a photograph uploaded by the Palace was found to be "heavily edited" and retracted from international news agencies, for which Kate had to apologise.

The Buckingham Palace, which is the official residence of King Charles III and Queen Camilla - got caught in the mess after a photograph shared by the Princess of the late Queen Elizabeth II was also found to be "digitally enhanced" by the Getty Images photo agency and confirmed by Reuters

What does the job entail?

"The Royal Communications team promotes the work, role, relevance and value of the Royal Family to a worldwide audience. The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all that you do. Whether working on a state visit, ceremonial event or Royal engagement, you'll make sure our communications consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences," read the job advert.

The job entails assisting senior colleagues with both proactive and reactive communications, facilitating and overseeing media access to royal engagements at the royal residence and producing content for various platforms, among other responsibilities. It offers a total of 25,642 pounds per annum with 25 days of annual leave and other perks like pension, parental pay and more. Candidates have till April 7 to apply for the job.

Probe into Kate Middleton's controversy

Meanwhile, the UK's information watchdog said it is assessing reports that hospital staff attempted to view Kate Middleton’s private medical records while the Princess of Wales was admitted for abdominal surgery in London. The private hospital in central London, The London Clinic, where the 42-year-old was treated in January is said to have launched its own investigation into the claims.

"We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided," said a spokesperson for the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO). The hospital reportedly contacted Kensington Palace, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ office, after the alleged breach came to light. The London Clinic released a statement on Wednesday to say there is no place for those who “intentionally breach” the trust of any patients.

India-born nurse Jacintha Saldanha was found to have committed suicide in her nursing quarter three days after she inadvertently transferred the hoax call to a colleague who divulged details about the recovery of Kate – then Duchess of Cambridge. The incident caused international outrage at the time, with the nurse’s body flown to Mangalore for last rites.

Over the weekend, Princess Kate was filmed by a member of the public out shopping with her husband, Prince William, at a farm shop in Windsor near their family home. The palace hopes it would help quash rumours around her recovery, made worse after Kate was forced to apologise for the “confusion” she caused with an amateur edit of a picture of her with her three kids – Princes George, 10, and Louis, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 8 – released earlier this month.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Kate Middleton medical data breach: Probe launched against London Clinics where Princess admitted for surgery