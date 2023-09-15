'Diplomatic victory': UAE recognises PoK as part of India in G20 video in a major snub to Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : X/SAIFBZAYED UAE recognises PoK as part of India in G20 video

Days after the recently concluded multi-nation summit in New Delhi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Deputy Prime Minister Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan shared a video from G20, showcasing a trade corridor that recognised Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as an integral part of India. The location of PoK on the map showed it was an essential part of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, indicating a diplomatic attempt to support India's territorial integrity.

Pakistan has long-standing territorial claims over the region, hence the UAE Deputy Prime Minister's decision to share the G20 video with PoK represented as a part of Indian territory is seen as a noteworthy affront. In line with India's position on the matter, it maintains that PoK is a fundamentally important part of India.

India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

The G20 Summit in New Delhi saw the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, which aims to improve bilateral commerce and cooperation between the participating countries. Given that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir is now recognized as a part of this strategic plan, this corridor has enormous potential for forging economic linkages between India, the Middle East, and Europe.

Under this agreement, countries have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor to stimulate economic development through enhanced connectivity. The corridor would be productive for economic integration between Asia, the Arabian Gulf, and Europe.

'PoK will merge with India on its own'

Earlier on September 12, former Indian Army chief and Union Minister General VK Singh (Retd.) has said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will merge with India on its own. “PoK will merge with India on its own, wait for some time,” the former Army chief said when asked about the demand by the people in PoK to be merged with India.

