UAE declares 3 days of mourning after President's brother Sheikh Saeed passes away

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has mourned the death of his late brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, who passed away on Thursday.

The Presidential Court issued the following obituary, “In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful...With hearts faithful to God's decree and destiny, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan mourns his late brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, who passed away today."

The Presidential Court declared official mourning with flags flown at half-mast for a period of three days starting from today, Thursday, corresponding to July 27, and ending at the end of Saturday, July 29. May God shower the deceased with His vast mercy, and may He dwell him in paradise and inspire the Al Nahyan family with patience and solace.

Last week, the Presidential Court announced that Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of the president of the United Arab Emirates, was going through a health problem. "H.H. Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, is going through a health problem," the statement said.

