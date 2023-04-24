Tarek Fatah, noted Pakistani author and columnist, dies at 73

Follow us on Image Source : @NATASHAFATAH Noted author, and columnist Tarek Fatah dies at 73

Tarek Fatah, noted author and columnist, died on Monday following a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 73. Fatah's daughter Natasha Fatah informed about her father's demise.

"Lion of Punjab. Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. @TarekFatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him. Will you join us? 1949-2023," Natasha tweeted.

