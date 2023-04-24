Monday, April 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Tarek Fatah, noted Pakistani author and columnist, dies at 73

Tarek Fatah, noted Pakistani author and columnist, dies at 73

Tarek Fatah, noted author and columnist, died on Monday following a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 73.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 24, 2023 19:01 IST
Noted author, and columnist Tarek Fatah dies at 73
Image Source : @NATASHAFATAH Noted author, and columnist Tarek Fatah dies at 73

Tarek Fatah, noted author and columnist, died on Monday following a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 73. Fatah's daughter Natasha Fatah informed about her father's demise.

"Lion of Punjab. Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. @TarekFatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him. Will you join us? 1949-2023," Natasha tweeted.

ALSO READ | American Airlines flight engine catches fire minutes after take off; airline denies incident

ALSO READ | Australia defence review suggests Canberra to deepen ties with India, Japan amidst China military build-up

Latest World News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News