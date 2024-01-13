Saturday, January 13, 2024
     
  4. Taiwan: Ruling party's Lai Ching-te wins presidential elections, tensions with China likely to rise

Taiwan: Ruling party's Lai Ching-te wins presidential elections, tensions with China likely to rise

Published on: January 13, 2024
Taiwan's high-stakes presidential elections concluded with a victory for Lai Ching-te, the presidential candidate for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party which is expected to escalate tensions with arch-rival China, which declared the polls as a choice between war and peace. Lai reached more than three million votes by early evening after polls closed at 4 pm, according to a tally by Taiwanese media.

Lai has declared his intention to continue Tsai's policy that Taiwan is already independent and needs to make no declaration of independence that could spark a military attack from China. The Taiwanese vice president said he remains open to establishing a dialogue with Beijing without conceding the country's right to rule itself.

This is a developing story. More details to be added.

 

