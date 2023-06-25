Follow us on Image Source : AP Sweden: 1 dead, several injured after roller-coaster derails at Grona Lund amusement park

Swedish television reported that a roller coaster derailed in Stockholm on Sunday, killing one person and injuring several others. At the Grona Lund amusement park, officials informed public broadcaster SVT that one of the carriages on the Jetline rollercoaster derailed and fell to the ground.

Annika Troselius, a park spokesperson, stated to SVT, "It is incredibly tragic and shocking." “Unfortunately we have been informed that one person is killed and many are injured.”

After the accident, seven people, both adults and children, were taken to the hospital, according to the police. To make it easier for rescue workers to work, the amusement park was evacuated.

Jenny Lagerstedt, a reporter for SVT, stated that the carriage fell from a high altitude with passengers inside while she was waiting for another ride. “Suddenly I heard a metallic thud and then the rides started to shake,” she said.

After the accident, other passengers stuck in other carriages on the roller coaster required rescuers to remove them.

When asked about the incident, Sweden's Culture Minister Parisa Liljestrand described it as "incomprehensible." According to the TT news agency, Liljestrand stated, "My thoughts are with those who were affected as well as their families and loved ones."

According to the amusement park's website, the steel-tracked Jetline roller coaster transports over a million visitors annually at speeds of up to 90 kilometers per hour and 30 meters in height. Jetline has been a part of the amusement park since 1988, according to media reports.

