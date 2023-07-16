Over 30 killed as landslides, floods ravage South Korea amid heavy downpour

Follow us on Image Source : AP South Korea has been witnessing heavy rains since July 9.

Rampant landslides and floods following heavy rains in South Korea have claimed the lives of more than 30 people so far, while 10 others are missing, according to the government on Saturday.

According to South Korean Ministry of Interior and Safety, seven people died in landslide-related incidents and 13 people were left injured since Thursday, AP reported. The ministry's official death toll was 26 on Sunday morning.

Nearly 6,000 people had to be evacuated as the country is experiencing heavy rains since July 9 and 27,260 households were left without electricity. Over 4,200 people were stationed in temporary shelters as of Saturday.

Six bodies were recovered from 15 vehicles trapped in a flooded tunnel in the city of Cheongju. Nine survivors were rescued by around 400 rescue workers.

Meanwhile, as many as 20 flights were cancelled and train services were suspended. Almost 200 roads were closed for vehicular movement, said the government.

South Korea's weather agency said that several parts of the country will continue to receive heavy showers till Sunday. Central regions reported the most rainfall with over 600 mm in Gonju and Cheongyang.

